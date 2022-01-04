 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tenderizes Chatham Glenwood 67-35

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 67-35 explosion on Chatham Glenwood on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Chatham Glenwood took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on December 30 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 9-5 lead over the Titans.

The Cyclones' offense stomped on to a 34-12 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's supremacy showed as it carried a 52-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

