Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin takes a toll on Romeoville 57-41

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushed past Romeoville for a 57-41 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 30.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Romeoville after the first quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting darted in front for a 33-20 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Romeoville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 43-32 in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with a 14-9 margin in the closing period.

