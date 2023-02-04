Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stretched out and finally snapped Normal West to earn a 60-42 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal West faced off on February 5, 2022 at Normal West High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Normal West faced off against Peoria Notre Dame . For results, click here. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Lanphier on January 28 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

