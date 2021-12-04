Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tacks win on Springfield Lanphier 61-40

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 61-40 explosion on Springfield Lanphier in Illinois boys basketball action on December 4.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 9-2 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a small 31-18 gap over Springfield Lanphier at the half.

The Cyclones enjoyed a whopping margin over the Lions with a 51-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

