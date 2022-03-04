Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives overtime to fend off Decatur MacArthur 55-53

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could edge Decatur MacArthur 55-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The start wasn't the problem for the Generals, who began with a 17-16 edge over the Cyclones through the end of the first quarter.
Decatur MacArthur came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at halftime over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 42-41 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to start the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 10-8 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on February 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on February 25 at Decatur MacArthur High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.