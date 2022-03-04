Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives overtime to fend off Decatur MacArthur 55-53

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could edge Decatur MacArthur 55-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for the Generals, who began with a 17-16 edge over the Cyclones through the end of the first quarter.

Decatur MacArthur came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at halftime over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 42-41 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to start the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 10-8 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.