Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives competitive clash with Springfield 53-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Springfield 53-50 on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Senators constructed a bold start that built a 30-27 gap on the Cyclones heading into the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cyclones and the Senators locked in a 39-39 stalemate.

