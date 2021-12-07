 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives competitive clash with Springfield 53-50

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Springfield 53-50 on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on November 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield took on Decatur Eisenhower on November 30 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Senators constructed a bold start that built a 30-27 gap on the Cyclones heading into the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cyclones and the Senators locked in a 39-39 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News