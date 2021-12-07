Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives competitive clash with Springfield 53-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Springfield 53-50 on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on November 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield took on Decatur Eisenhower on November 30 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.
The Senators constructed a bold start that built a 30-27 gap on the Cyclones heading into the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cyclones and the Senators locked in a 39-39 stalemate.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.