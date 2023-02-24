It would have taken a herculean effort for Springfield Southeast to claim this one, and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wouldn't allow that in a 56-32 decision on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast played in a 47-34 game on Jan. 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

