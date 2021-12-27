Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin staggers Normal Calvary Christian with punishing performance 79-32

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handled Normal Calvary Christian 79-32 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 20-10 margin over Normal Calvary Christian after the first quarter.
The Cyclones' shooting pulled ahead to a 42-17 lead over the Knights at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's power showed as it carried a 71-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 17, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Normal Calvary Christian took on Peoria Christian on December 16 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. For more, click here.
