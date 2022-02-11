Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin slips past Normal University 63-55

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 63-55 victory over Normal University on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal Community West and Normal University took on Madison on January 29 at Normal University High School. For more, click here.
