Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin routs Rochester 79-39

Rochester had no answers as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 79-39 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 13.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 28-11 lead over the Rockets.
The Cyclones' shooting jumped on top to a 41-20 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.
The Cyclones' power showed as they carried a 69-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones closed out the win by holding serve in a 10-10 final period.
In recent action on December 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield and Rochester took on Decatur MacArthur on December 7 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
