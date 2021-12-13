Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin routs Rochester 79-39

Rochester had no answers as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 79-39 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 13.

The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 28-11 lead over the Rockets.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped on top to a 41-20 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

The Cyclones' power showed as they carried a 69-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones closed out the win by holding serve in a 10-10 final period.

