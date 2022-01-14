Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulls python act on Jacksonville 58-25

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Jacksonville during a 58-25 blowout for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 14.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 21-11 margin over the Crimsons after the first quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 37-15 intermission margin at the Crimsons' expense.

The Cyclones and the Crimsons were engaged in a towering affair at 50-19 as the fourth quarter started.

