Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulls python act on Jacksonville 58-25

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Jacksonville during a 58-25 blowout for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 14.
In recent action on January 4, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur MacArthur on January 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 21-11 margin over the Crimsons after the first quarter.
The Cyclones fought to a 37-15 intermission margin at the Crimsons' expense.
The Cyclones and the Crimsons were engaged in a towering affair at 50-19 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.