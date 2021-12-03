 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pours it on Quincy Notre Dame 66-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned a convincing 66-42 win over Quincy Notre Dame for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.

The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 23-8 lead over the Raiders.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin kept a 37-32 intermission margin at Quincy Notre Dame's expense.

The Cyclones moved over the Raiders when the fourth quarter began 45-36.

