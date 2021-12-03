Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pours it on Quincy Notre Dame 66-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned a convincing 66-42 win over Quincy Notre Dame for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 23-8 lead over the Raiders.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin kept a 37-32 intermission margin at Quincy Notre Dame's expense.
The Cyclones moved over the Raiders when the fourth quarter began 45-36.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.