Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pours it on Miami Norland 72-52

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-52 win against Miami Norland on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Miami Norland 22-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 43-24 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin steamrolled to a 65-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a 17-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

