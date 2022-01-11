Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Normal University 53-32

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Normal University with an all-around effort during this 53-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Normal University faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 4 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 20-0 lead over the Pioneers.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting jumped to a 26-15 lead over Normal University at the half.
The Cyclones took charge over the Pioneers 44-20 heading to the fourth quarter.
