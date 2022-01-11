 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Normal University 53-32

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Normal University with an all-around effort during this 53-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 4, Normal University faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 4 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 20-0 lead over the Pioneers.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting jumped to a 26-15 lead over Normal University at the half.

The Cyclones took charge over the Pioneers 44-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Who will coach the Chicago Bears next?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News