Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-46

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 15-7 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The Cyclones registered a 37-18 advantage at intermission over the Boilermakers.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 65-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Boilermakers 6-5 in the final quarter.

