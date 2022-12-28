 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-46

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 15-7 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The Cyclones registered a 37-18 advantage at intermission over the Boilermakers.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 65-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Boilermakers 6-5 in the final quarter.

In recent action on December 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Bradley-Bourbonnais took on Chicago Morgan Park on December 20 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline routs Normal West 78-52

Moline lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Normal West for a 78-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News