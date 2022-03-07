Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts East St. Louis 60-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tipped and eventually toppled East St. Louis 60-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cyclones jumped in front of the Flyers 14-5 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense jumped to a 28-18 lead over East St. Louis at the intermission.

The Cyclones' edge showed as they carried a 43-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing East St. Louis 17-14 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.