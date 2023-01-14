 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outduels St. Louis Chaminade in competitive clash 65-51

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put its nose to the grindstone and turned back St. Louis Chaminade in a 65-51 decision at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against St Louis Christian Brothers and St. Louis Chaminade took on Chicago St Rita on January 7 at Chicago St Rita High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

