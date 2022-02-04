Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outduels Chatham Glenwood in spellbinding overtime affair 61-56

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonus basketball saw Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin use the extra time to top Chatham Glenwood 61-56 on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Chatham Glenwood authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans took a 29-25 lead over the Cyclones heading to the intermission locker room.

The Cyclones broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead over the Titans.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 5-0 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on January 29, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Champaign Central and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on January 28 at Rochester High School.

