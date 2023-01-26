Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin mauls Springfield in strong effort 60-38

Impressive was a ready adjective for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's 60-38 throttling of Springfield in Illinois boys basketball on January 26.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield faced off on February 23, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Winter Haven and Springfield took on Rochester on January 20 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.