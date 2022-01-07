Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks out victory on Decatur MacArthur 84-69

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dumped Decatur MacArthur 84-69 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 27-14 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 48-33 advantage at half over Decatur MacArthur.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin enjoyed a gargantuan margin over Decatur MacArthur with a 66-48 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
