Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin imposes its will on El Paso-Gridley 67-45

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling El Paso-Gridley with an all-around effort during this 67-45 victory on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 14-11 margin over El Paso-Gridley after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting moved to a 30-24 lead over El Paso-Gridley at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's might showed as it carried a 47-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

