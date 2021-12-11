Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin flies high over Riverton 78-25

 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Riverton 78-25 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 11.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 22-8 lead over Riverton.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense breathed fire to a 42-15 lead over Riverton at the half.

The Cyclones' power showed as they carried a 67-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Riverton took on Monticello on November 30 at Riverton High School. Click here for a recap

