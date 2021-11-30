Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finds its footing in victory over Jacksonville 60-32

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 60-32 victory over Jacksonville in Illinois boys basketball on November 30.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 24-9 lead over Jacksonville.

The Cyclones' offense stomped on to a 35-19 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

The Cyclones' dominance showed as they carried a 53-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones matched the Crimsons' offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

