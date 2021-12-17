Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin engulfs Decatur Eisenhower in flames 67-36

Decatur Eisenhower had no answers as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 67-36 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Decatur Eisenhower 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense darted to a 22-21 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the half.
The Cyclones thundered in front of the Panthers 45-25 going into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 10, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Riverton on December 11 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.
