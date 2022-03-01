 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edges Champaign Centennial in tough test 58-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin upended Champaign Centennial for a narrow 58-50 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 11-10 lead over Champaign Centennial.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped to a 24-20 lead over the Chargers at the half.

The Cyclones' control showed as they carried a 39-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 19-16 scoring edge over the Chargers.

In recent action on February 23, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield and Champaign Centennial took on Normal Community West on February 23 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

