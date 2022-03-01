Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edges Champaign Centennial in tough test 58-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin upended Champaign Centennial for a narrow 58-50 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 11-10 lead over Champaign Centennial.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped to a 24-20 lead over the Chargers at the half.

The Cyclones' control showed as they carried a 39-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 19-16 scoring edge over the Chargers.

