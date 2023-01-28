Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dismantles Springfield Lanphier in convincing manner 69-33

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Springfield Lanphier during a 69-33 beating at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier played in a 63-57 game on February 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Winter Haven and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 20 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
