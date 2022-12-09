Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darts by Springfield Southeast in easy victory 68-30

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin flexed its muscle and floored Springfield Southeast 68-30 on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield Southeast 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense steamrolled in front for a 42-14 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 62-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-3 final quarter, too.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast faced off on January 22, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield Southeast took on Springfield on December 3 at Springfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

