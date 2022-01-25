Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dances around early hole to trip Springfield Lanphier 65-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 65-48 win over Springfield Lanphier on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Springfield Lanphier started on steady ground by forging a 13-11 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Lanphier came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at intermission over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
The Lions enjoyed a 37-36 lead over the Cyclones to start the fourth quarter.
