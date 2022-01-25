 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dances around early hole to trip Springfield Lanphier 65-48

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 65-48 win over Springfield Lanphier on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Lanphier started on steady ground by forging a 13-11 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Lanphier came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at intermission over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Lions enjoyed a 37-36 lead over the Cyclones to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur MacArthur on January 11 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Time to let new GM do his duty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News