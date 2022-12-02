 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controls the action and Quincy Notre Dame 66-35

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned its community's accolades after a 66-35 win over Quincy Notre Dame in Illinois boys basketball action on December 2.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-7 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.

The Cyclones' shooting pulled in front for a 37-20 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 61-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders tried to respond in the final quarter with a 9-5 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Quincy Notre Dame played in a 66-42 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News