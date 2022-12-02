Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controls the action and Quincy Notre Dame 66-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned its community's accolades after a 66-35 win over Quincy Notre Dame in Illinois boys basketball action on December 2.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-7 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.

The Cyclones' shooting pulled in front for a 37-20 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 61-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders tried to respond in the final quarter with a 9-5 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

