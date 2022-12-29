Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin cancels check from Wheaton-Warrenville South 58-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin spurred past Wheaton-Warrenville South 58-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 15-8 lead over Wheaton-Warrenville South.

The Cyclones' shooting moved in front for a 31-20 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 46-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

