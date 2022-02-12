 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin buries Mascoutah under avalanche of points 69-43

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolled past Mascoutah for a comfortable 69-43 victory at Mascoutah High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 8 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a small 34-21 gap over Mascoutah at the half.

