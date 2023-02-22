Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin lit up the scoreboard on Feb. 22 to propel past Springfield for a 72-38 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 13-9 lead over Springfield.

The Cyclones registered a 33-16 advantage at halftime over the Senators.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 50-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones held on with a 22-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

