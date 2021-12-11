Springfield rolls like thunder over Alton 55-27

Impressive was a ready adjective for Springfield's 55-27 throttling of Alton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 11.
Springfield made the first move by forging an 8-4 margin over Alton after the first quarter.
The Senators' shooting stormed to a 28-8 lead over the Red Birds at halftime.
The Senators' upper-hand showed as they carried a 38-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
