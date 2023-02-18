Springfield trucked Rochester on the road to a 58-48 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.

Springfield opened with a 14-9 advantage over Rochester through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Rockets fought to 29-26.

Rochester came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Springfield 41-37.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Senators, as they climbed out of a hole with a 58-48 scoring margin.

