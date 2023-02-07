Springfield Lutheran turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 53-37 win over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf in Illinois boys basketball on February 7.

In recent action on January 31, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Pawnee . Click here for a recap. Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf took on Pleasant Hill on February 2 at Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.