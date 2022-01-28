Springfield Lanphier takes a toll on Chatham Glenwood 64-47

Springfield Lanphier trucked Chatham Glenwood on the road to a 64-47 victory on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Lions opened with a 14-9 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

The Lions' offense jumped to a 33-20 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

