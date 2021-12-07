Springfield Lanphier rides the rough off Springfield Southeast 53-35

Springfield Lanphier trucked Springfield Southeast on the road to a 53-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield Lanphier darted in front of Springfield Southeast 15-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions fought to a 27-19 half margin at the Spartans' expense.
