 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Lanphier rides the rough off Springfield Southeast 53-35

  • 0

Springfield Lanphier trucked Springfield Southeast on the road to a 53-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Lanphier darted in front of Springfield Southeast 15-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 27-19 half margin at the Spartans' expense.

Recently on November 30 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News