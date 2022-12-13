Springfield Lanphier proves to be too much for Chatham Glenwood 45-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Lanphier put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chatham Glenwood 45-35 on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood played in a 64-47 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield Southeast and Chatham Glenwood took on Jacksonville on December 6 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.

