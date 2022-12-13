Springfield Lanphier proves to be too much for Chatham Glenwood 45-35

Springfield Lanphier put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chatham Glenwood 45-35 on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood played in a 64-47 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield Southeast and Chatham Glenwood took on Jacksonville on December 6 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.