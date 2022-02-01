 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Lanphier overcomes Jacksonville in competitive affair 54-45

With little to no wiggle room, Springfield Lanphier nosed past Jacksonville 54-45 on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 25, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 25 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

Springfield Lanphier opened with a 24-22 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 30-23 margin in the closing period.

