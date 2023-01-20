Springfield Lanphier outduels Decatur Eisenhower in competitive clash 58-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Lanphier spurred past Decatur Eisenhower 58-43 in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on February 15, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield and Springfield Lanphier took on St Peters Lutheran (St. Charles) on January 16 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.
