Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Springfield Lanphier still prevailed 57-44 against Chatham Glenwood at Chatham Glenwood High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood played in a 64-47 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.

