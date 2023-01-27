Springfield Lanphier ekes out victory against Springfield 60-55

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Springfield Lanphier didn't mind, dispatching Springfield 60-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 11-10 lead over Springfield.
A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Springfield Lanphier jumped over Springfield 41-36 heading to the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 60-55.
Last season, Springfield and Springfield Lanphier squared off with December 10, 2021 at Springfield Lanphier High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield took on Rochester on January 20 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.