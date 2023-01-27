Springfield Lanphier ekes out victory against Springfield 60-55

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Springfield Lanphier didn't mind, dispatching Springfield 60-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.

The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 11-10 lead over Springfield.

A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Springfield Lanphier jumped over Springfield 41-36 heading to the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 60-55.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.