Springfield Lanphier earns narrow win over Springfield Southeast 52-43

Springfield Lanphier edged Springfield Southeast 52-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball action on January 26.

The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 14-5 lead over Springfield Southeast.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Spartans got within 28-23.

Springfield Lanphier moved to a 41-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 11-8 in the last stanza.

