Springfield Lanphier earns narrow win over Springfield Southeast 52-43

Springfield Lanphier edged Springfield Southeast 52-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball action on January 26.
The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 14-5 lead over Springfield Southeast.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Spartans got within 28-23.
Springfield Lanphier moved to a 41-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 11-8 in the last stanza.
Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Springfield Southeast faced off on December 7, 2021 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on January 20 at Springfield Southeast High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.