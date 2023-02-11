Springfield Lanphier flexed its muscle and floored Peoria Quest 68-44 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 3, Peoria Quest faced off against Madison . For more, click here. Springfield Lanphier took on Belleville East on February 4 at Belleville East High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.