Springfield Lanphier collects skin-tight win against Springfield Southeast 60-54

Springfield Lanphier swapped jabs before dispatching Springfield Southeast 60-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Springfield Lanphier and Springfield Southeast played in a 53-35 game on December 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.