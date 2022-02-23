Springfield Lanphier collects skin-tight win against Mt. Zion 63-60

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Lanphier passed in a 63-60 victory at Mt. Zion's expense at Mt. Zion High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 27-14 lead over Mt. Zion.

Springfield Lanphier's offense jumped to a 36-31 lead over Mt. Zion at the half.

Springfield Lanphier jumped ahead of Mt. Zion 50-44 as the fourth quarter started.

