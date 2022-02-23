Springfield Lanphier collects skin-tight win against Mt. Zion 63-60

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Lanphier passed in a 63-60 victory at Mt. Zion's expense at Mt. Zion High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 16, Mt Zion faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 15 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 27-14 lead over Mt. Zion.

Springfield Lanphier's offense jumped to a 36-31 lead over Mt. Zion at the half.

Springfield Lanphier jumped ahead of Mt. Zion 50-44 as the fourth quarter started.

