 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Lanphier collects skin-tight win against Jacksonville 56-47

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield Lanphier's direction just enough to squeeze past Jacksonville 56-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.

The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 12-4 lead over Jacksonville.

The Lions opened a thin 26-14 gap over the Crimsons at the half.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Jacksonville fought to within 36-25.

The Crimsons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lions skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Springfield Lanphier and Jacksonville played in a 54-45 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 10, Jacksonville faced off against Lincoln and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield on December 9 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coal City slips past Manteno 50-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Coal City had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Manteno 50-47 in I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News