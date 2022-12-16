Springfield Lanphier collects skin-tight win against Jacksonville 56-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield Lanphier's direction just enough to squeeze past Jacksonville 56-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.

The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 12-4 lead over Jacksonville.

The Lions opened a thin 26-14 gap over the Crimsons at the half.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Jacksonville fought to within 36-25.

The Crimsons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lions skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

