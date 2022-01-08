Springfield Lanphier cancels check from Lincoln 42-32

Springfield Lanphier put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lincoln 42-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 8.
The start wasn't the problem for Lincoln, who began with a 9-5 edge over Springfield Lanphier through the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Lanphier registered a 16-11 advantage at intermission over Lincoln.
Springfield Lanphier darted in front of Lincoln 23-19 to begin the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Springfield Lanphier added to its advantage with a 19-13 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on December 29, Lincoln faced off against Granite City and Springfield Lanphier took on Washington on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.