Springfield Lanphier cancels check from Lincoln 42-32

Springfield Lanphier put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lincoln 42-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 8.

The start wasn't the problem for Lincoln, who began with a 9-5 edge over Springfield Lanphier through the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Lanphier registered a 16-11 advantage at intermission over Lincoln.

Springfield Lanphier darted in front of Lincoln 23-19 to begin the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Springfield Lanphier added to its advantage with a 19-13 margin in the closing period.

