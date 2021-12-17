Springfield Lanphier buries Jacksonville under avalanche of points 62-29

Springfield Lanphier didn't tinker around with Jacksonville. A 62-29 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier an 18-5 lead over Jacksonville.
The Lions' offense stomped on to a 35-14 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.
Springfield Lanphier's dominance showed as it carried a 54-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 10, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Chatham Glenwood on December 7 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.
