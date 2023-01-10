Springfield knocks off Chatham Glenwood 63-60

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield swapped jabs before dispatching Chatham Glenwood 63-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Springfield drew first blood by forging a 13-8 margin over Chatham Glenwood after the first quarter.

The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 29-27 at intermission over the Senators.

Chatham Glenwood enjoyed a 38-34 lead over Springfield to start the fourth quarter.

The Senators rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Titans 29-22 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield faced off on February 11, 2022 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 3 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

